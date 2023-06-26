LSO searching for man who threatened woman with rifle and bystanders who offered to help

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who threatened a woman and bystanders who tried helping her in northern Lancaster County.
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m., deputies were called out to an area of North 27th Street in Davey.

Deputies reported that a bystander, who was driving by the area, offered help to a woman who was fighting with a man. Deputies said the woman asked the bystander to call 911.

Sheriff Wagner said the man involved in the incident was identified as 27-year-old Patrick Wolfe, who lives on the property in a travel trailer.

According to Sheriff Wagner, Wolfe threatened the woman with a rifle and left before deputies got on scene. Deputies reported that Wolfe stole the woman’s phone before he left and had threatened to kill the bystander if they called 911.

An extensive search was done by LSO until 11 p.m. Saturday night involving K9s, a helicopter unit, as well as law enforcement officers on the ground.

Wolfe has not been located yet.

LSO has issued a broadcast for Wolfe, which is not a warrant, for 3rd degree assault, assault by strangulation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.

Sheriff Wagner said Wolfe is wanted out of York County for sex offender absconding, failure to register as sex offender.

