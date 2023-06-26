Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several reptiles are dead following a fire at an apartment complex in north Lincoln on Sunday.

At 12:40 p.m., Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from the rear window of an apartment unit at The Willows Apartments near 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

A ground floor room was on fire and crews forced their way into the apartment unit. LFR said they had found thick black smoke from a smoldering mattress and extinguished it quickly.

Afterwards, crews began to ventilate the apartment and contained the damage to the room and contents.

LFR discovered numerous reptiles including 11 snakes that died due to smoke and heat conditions.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue determined the cause of the fire was electrical and estimated $40,000 in damage for the structure and $10,000 in damage for contents.

No other units in the building were affected by the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted for relocation of the tenant.

