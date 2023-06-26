Omaha waterpark remains closed a day after near-drowning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex remained closed Monday, a day after a 6-year-old nearly drowned there.

The family of the boy says they’re hoping for a miracle after the incident as they say he has no brain activity and is continuing to be monitored.

A source close to the family, who has requested to remain anonymous, says staff at Fun-Plex could have done more.

“Just very traumatic, the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” she says about the ordeal.

“I was walking back to my chair and I noticed everyone exiting the pool and individuals screaming so I ran over and happened to see them pull the baby out of the water and starting CPR,” says the woman, who was there with her own family on Sunday.

She says the response by Fun-Plex staff was chaotic, and that at one point they even stopped performing CPR, and people had to tell them to continue.

“I feel everyone should know when they take on that job, you perform CPR until the ambulance gets there, so you don’t stop, you don’t look to others for guidance, you know your job and you do it until you’re told to stop” she says.

Two managers at Fun-Plex told 6 News on Monday say CPR was immediately administered once the youth was pulled from the water and that the measures continued until emergency personnel arrived, in accordance with rescue training policies in place at the park.

Any allegations that staff stopped CPR are ‘completely untrue,’ they say.

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides posted a note on its website attributing the closing to “a medical incident” at the park.

Fun-Plex remained closed Monday after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Fun-Plex / WOWT)

However, the mom and witness to the event still says staff and lifeguards could have done more to help and even prevent the near-drowning.

“We trust them with our kids, yes we take the steps as parents to ensure their safety as well, but if we look away or something of that nature and they go under, we trust that they’re looking too,” she adds.

She believes there were too many people in the pool, potentially blocking the lifeguards’ view of the child under the water.

The mom says she’s now forever bonded with the family, who are from Ethiopia. They drove the family to the hospital as the 6-year-old boy, who is a twin brother, was rushed to Bergan Mercy.

She’s also been back to visit and support them several times, too.

“It’s stuff that you don’t wish on anybody,” she says. “The kid is fighting for his life.”

She says the family was told lifejackets weren’t necessary, and that there isn’t an age requirement for the wave pool, where the boy was pulled from.

In the future, she hopes those rules change, and hopes that lifeguards get more training.

“I will never step foot in fun plex, I do not trust them with my life, I don’t trust them with my kids’ life,” she adds.

For those who will inevitably say the family should have been paying closer attention, the anonymous mom and witness want community members to remember this:

“We raise our kids the best way we can, we teach them the best way we know how. There’s times when we look away and everyone has experienced it. You look away, you turn your head in a grocery store and they’re halfway down the aisle, you look away to tend to another kid, and... accidents happen.”

Omaha Police continue to investigate the near-drowning incident at the waterpark that sent the child to the hospital.

OPD officers were called to the water park, located near 70th and Q Streets, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when the boy was noticed to be underwater.

The boy was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

