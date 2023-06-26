Scooter’s Coffee to open new location in southwest Lincoln Wednesday

100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Autism Family Network on Wednesday
Scooter’s Coffee will be opening the doors to their new southwest Lincoln drive-thru location to the community on Wednesday.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scooter’s Coffee will be opening the doors to its new southwest Lincoln drive-thru location on Wednesday.

The new coffee shop located near 10th and Van Dorn (945 Hill Street), will celebrate its opening day by hosting a Day of Giving where 100 percent of proceeds will be donated the Autism Family Network, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources to individuals and families affected by autism.

Additionally, on July 14, the store will be hosting its Grand Opening event where customers will be able to buy one drink and get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

The new location is owned and operated by Metcalf Coffee.

“At Metcalf Coffee, we are more than coffee. We are an employer who selects talent in every position, and we have a vested interest in the future success of our team members,” Jason Metcalf, founder of Metcalf Coffee, said. “We are proud to be one of the largest employers in Lincoln, NE, who provides workforce development opportunities for young people just starting out on their career path. Every customer interaction is important, and those interactions begin with the quality of the people we select. We know that talent attracts talent as we continue to build great teams across our organization. I thank the people of Lincoln for their support and their love of Scooter’s Coffee. We look forward to continued growth within our great community.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 12th and Adams streets on Sunday at ...
LFR responds to garage fire in north Lincoln
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Karrie Simpson organizing books
Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna

Latest News

Autism Family Network Events
Scooter’s Coffee opens 20th location in Lincoln
Buay Chuol
Lincoln Police arrest inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center
Highs should range from the low 80s to low 90s on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: One more seasonal day before big-time summer heat returns...