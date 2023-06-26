Sights and sounds from Florida’s record-breaking CWS game 2 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A record breaking day for the Florida Gators in game 2 of the 2023 Men’s College World Series. 24 runs and 6 home runs in another memorable game to what has been a historic CWS. Following the performance, Gator players expressed how it felt to dominate while looking ahead to the final game on Monday night.

“Yeah, I mean it feels great, anytime you score that many runs, it’s a pretty good feeling,” Florida Center Fielder, Wyatt Langford, said.

Langford finished 5 for 5 at the plate with an impressive 6 RBIs for Florida. He also expressed how the mentality coming into game 2 is going to be the same for game 3.

“Mentality going into tomorrow is the same as it was today, backs against the wall, and we got one game left to play,” Langford said.

Ty Evans was also a standout for Florida in game 2. The Sophomore Right Fielder connected on 2 home runs one being a grand slam. He knows the bats getting hot in game 2 will give the team a boost.

“For the bats to do that today, I think it should give our whole team not just our bullpen confidence... it should give our whole team confidence going into tomorrow,”

Florida Shortstop Josh Rivera knew the team had the bats to do the damage they did in game 2.

“I knew we got a really good lineup and a lot of guys that can go up top, and it was just special to see. Special to see everyone take advantage of those pitches and drive them out of the ball park,” Rivera said.

Game 3 between Florida and LSU is set for Monday, June 26, 2023, 6 p.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.