Tuesday Forecast: One more seasonal day before big-time summer heat returns...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an extremely nice day to start the week, the forecast is focused on a return to some big-time summer temperatures later this week as heat that is currently contained across parts of south Texas will spill northward into the area. Thankfully, it’ll be a brief warm-up as temperatures will fall back to more seasonal levels by later this week and into the weekend.

For tonight, some isolated to scattered strong storms will be possible across the western third of the state. Central and eastern Nebraska should see mainly clear skies with fairly quiet conditions. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska - including Omaha and the College World Series - it should be an extremely pleasant evening across the area with lighter winds, comfy dew points, and cool temperatures through the evening. Through the overnight hours, look for partly cloudy skies and with a weak disturbance pushing through eastern Nebraska, we could see a stray shower or two to start Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies with another disturbance shifting through the area that could bring some isolated strong to severe storms to parts of northern Nebraska, where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place.

As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll have a warmer night tonight than we did last night, with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s across the viewing area.

Temperatures should be seasonal for Tuesday, with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the state. Winds should be more from the southeast on the backside of a high pressure system. Dew points should still remain fairly comfortable, but will begin to rise for the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures take a big step forward on Wednesday with forecast highs in the upper 90s to around 100° for southeastern parts of the state. Dew points will also jump back to the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon, making for some pretty “sweaty” weather on Wednesday. Heat index values in the lower 100s are expected for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will retreat starting on Thursday with increasing rain chances. Eventually a cold front is expected to push through the area, bringing temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s for Friday and into the weekend. With multiple disturbances pushing through the area over the next week, we’ll see rain chances nearly everyday. The best chances will come on Thursday and again on Friday as we could see more widespread rain as a cold front slips through the area.

