One person hospitalized following rollover crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least one person has been hospitalized following a rollover crash involving a van and a car in north Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 20th and Superior Streets just after 12:50 p.m. blocking westbound traffic on Superior Street just before North 20th Street.

A blue van was seen rolled over on its side and a white Toyota Camry had damage to its front end.

According to LFR, one person was trapped in one of the vehicles after the crash and had to be extricated. That person was concious and alert and their injuries are non-life threatening.

The westbound lanes of Superior have been closed and traffic is being rerouted until the crash can be cleaned up.

