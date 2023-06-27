Central Lincoln apartment building damaged by SUV
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV drove into an apartment complex in central Lincoln on Monday.
Lincoln Police were called to the scene near 26th and Q streets at around 9 a.m. An inspector from the city was on the scene looking at damage done to the building.
10/11 NOW has reached out to LPD for additional information.
