Grand Island man arrested for child sexual assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing a felony sexual assault charge after police located him with a child late Monday night.

Ryan Beck, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to Hall County Court records, Grand Island Police officers observed a vehicle violating curfew around 11:30 p.m. at Ashley Park.

Officers found two people inside. The driver was identified as Beck while the passenger was an 11-year-old girl.

Police said when the two were separated, the girl told police that Beck had subjected her to sexual contact while at the park.

Beck’s bond has been set at 10 percent of $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on July 26.

