Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate has died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, staff members initiated CPR and contacted emergency medical services when they found 46-year-old Michael Thomas unresponsive. Upon their arrival, Thomas was pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol is now conducting an investigation into Thomas’ death.

Thomas began his sentence on May 11 and was serving a 0 to 48 months sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted tampering with a witness.

Whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

