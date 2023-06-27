Lancaster County offers paid parental leave for employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday that they will now offer paid parental leave to county employees.

Covered employees will be able to use six weeks of paid leave following the birth of their child, adoption or foster care placement. The paid parental leave adds to the twelve weeks of unpaid leave currently afforded to eligible employees by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

“We care about the health, well-being, and quality of life of the exceptional individuals who work for Lancaster County, along with their families,” said County Board Chair Christa Yoakum. “Paid time off to care for or bond with a child alleviates the stress of having to choose between caregiver and work responsibilities, thereby enhancing employee productivity and morale and increasing our retention rate.”

The County Board said this new benefit will help attract new talent and retain current staff in a competitive employment market.

“Paid parental leave is an important tool in keeping Lancaster County competitive with topflight employers in our community and strengthens our strategic commitment to being an ‘employer of choice,’” said County Board Vice-Chair Sean Flowerday.

The City of Lincoln approved their 6 week paid parental leave policy in April.

