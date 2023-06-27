Lancaster County offers paid parental leave for employees

Close up of unrecognizable young mother with her newborn baby son in sling at home
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday that they will now offer paid parental leave to county employees.

Covered employees will be able to use six weeks of paid leave following the birth of their child, adoption or foster care placement. The paid parental leave adds to the twelve weeks of unpaid leave currently afforded to eligible employees by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

“We care about the health, well-being, and quality of life of the exceptional individuals who work for Lancaster County, along with their families,” said County Board Chair Christa Yoakum. “Paid time off to care for or bond with a child alleviates the stress of having to choose between caregiver and work responsibilities, thereby enhancing employee productivity and morale and increasing our retention rate.”

The County Board said this new benefit will help attract new talent and retain current staff in a competitive employment market.

“Paid parental leave is an important tool in keeping Lancaster County competitive with topflight employers in our community and strengthens our strategic commitment to being an ‘employer of choice,’” said County Board Vice-Chair Sean Flowerday.

The City of Lincoln approved their 6 week paid parental leave policy in April.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Brian Adams
Lincoln man sentenced to 60-80 years in prison for second-degree murder
LSO searching for man who threatened woman with rifle and bystanders who offered to help
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Latest News

Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 100° across southeast...
Wednesday Forecast: The middle of our week...will contain some heat...
Michael Thomas
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell
Former Bellevue elementary security guard sentenced for sexual assault
This truck belonging to the Burchard Rural Fire Department was stolen. It's all white with a...
Truck belonging to rural Nebraska fire department stolen