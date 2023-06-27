LSU Wins College World Series

LSU won the 2023 College World Series with an emphatic 18-4 victory over Florida at Charles Schwab Field.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LSU flipped the script on Florida, scoring 18 runs in a winner-takes-all game at the College World Series. The Tigers’ offensive outburst included 24 hits and home runs by Brayden Jobert and Josh Pearson.

The Tigers claim their 7th NCAA championship while capping a memorable CWS. LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Florida is now 1-3 in College World Series finals. The Gators finish as the runner-up with a 54-17 record.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 12th and Adams streets on Sunday at ...
LFR responds to garage fire in north Lincoln
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna

Latest News

Live Postgame Report: LSU Wins College World Series
Lincoln Saltdogs players sign autographs before their game on Monday, June 26th.
Saltdogs shut out by Goldeyes in series opener
Goldeyes vs. Saltdogs
Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for...
Schwellenbach selected for All-Star Futures Game