LSU Wins College World Series
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LSU flipped the script on Florida, scoring 18 runs in a winner-takes-all game at the College World Series. The Tigers’ offensive outburst included 24 hits and home runs by Brayden Jobert and Josh Pearson.
The Tigers claim their 7th NCAA championship while capping a memorable CWS. LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Florida is now 1-3 in College World Series finals. The Gators finish as the runner-up with a 54-17 record.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.