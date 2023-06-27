Free HIV testing available at 29 Nebraska locations
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Awareness Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday is National HIV Testing Awareness Day. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services used the opportunity to raise awareness about HIV testing in Nebraska.
According to the DHHS, free HIV testing is available at 29 locations in Nebraska:
- CenterPointe- Lincoln
- Charles Drew Health Center- Omaha
- Choice Family Health Care/Central Health Center- Grand Island
- Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska- Gering
- Community Health Center- Hastings
- Creighton Student Health- Omaha
- Douglas County Health Department- Omaha
- East Central Health District/Good Neighbor- Columbus
- Elmwood Pharmacy-Omaha
- Family Health Services- Lincoln, Tecumseh
- Heartland Health Center-Grand Island
- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department-Lincoln- Lancaster County
- Methodist Community Health / Renaissance Health- Omaha
- Midtown Health Center- Norfolk
- Nebraska AIDS Project- Omaha
- Nebraska Correctional Center for Women- York
- Nebraska Wesleyan Student Health- Lincoln
- North Omaha Area Health- Omaha
- People’s Family Health Services- North Platte, McCook
- Planned Parenthood Lincoln- Lincoln
- Planned Parenthood NW Omaha- Omaha
- Three Rivers District Health Department- Fremont
- Two Rivers Public Health Department- Kearney
- University of Nebraska Kearney- Kearney
- UNMC - Specialty Care Center- Omaha
- UNMC - Trans Clinic- Omaha
- UNMC Respect Clinic- Omaha
- Wayne State College Student Health-Wayne
- Western Community Health Resources- Chadron, Alliance
The DHHS said that last year, 6,575 Nebraskans had an HIV test and 28 individuals tested positive. Thirteen results represented a new diagnosis of HIV.
Self-tests at home, similar to those for COVID-19, are available to individuals who aren’t able to make it to those sites.
TakeMeHome is an HIV self-testing program throughout the U.S. including Puerto Rico. The program mails free HIV tests without having to go to a clinic or testing site.
