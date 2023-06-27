Free HIV testing available at 29 Nebraska locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday is National HIV Testing Awareness Day. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services used the opportunity to raise awareness about HIV testing in Nebraska.

According to the DHHS, free HIV testing is available at 29 locations in Nebraska:

CenterPointe- Lincoln

Charles Drew Health Center- Omaha

Choice Family Health Care/Central Health Center- Grand Island

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska- Gering

Community Health Center- Hastings

Creighton Student Health- Omaha

Douglas County Health Department- Omaha

East Central Health District/Good Neighbor- Columbus

Elmwood Pharmacy-Omaha

Family Health Services- Lincoln, Tecumseh

Heartland Health Center-Grand Island

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department-Lincoln- Lancaster County

Methodist Community Health / Renaissance Health- Omaha

Midtown Health Center- Norfolk

Nebraska AIDS Project- Omaha

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women- York

Nebraska Wesleyan Student Health- Lincoln

North Omaha Area Health- Omaha

People’s Family Health Services- North Platte, McCook

Planned Parenthood Lincoln- Lincoln

Planned Parenthood NW Omaha- Omaha

Three Rivers District Health Department- Fremont

Two Rivers Public Health Department- Kearney

University of Nebraska Kearney- Kearney

UNMC - Specialty Care Center- Omaha

UNMC - Trans Clinic- Omaha

UNMC Respect Clinic- Omaha

Wayne State College Student Health-Wayne

Western Community Health Resources- Chadron, Alliance

The DHHS said that last year, 6,575 Nebraskans had an HIV test and 28 individuals tested positive. Thirteen results represented a new diagnosis of HIV.

Self-tests at home, similar to those for COVID-19, are available to individuals who aren’t able to make it to those sites.

TakeMeHome is an HIV self-testing program throughout the U.S. including Puerto Rico. The program mails free HIV tests without having to go to a clinic or testing site.

