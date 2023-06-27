New Nebraska license policy opens doors for Ukrainian nationals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The dull, crowded tedium of a daily commute is exactly what some refugees in Nebraska have been hoping for.

A shift in state policy now allows people with parolee immigration status to apply for driver’s licenses. That started Monday.

One man, who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with his family, said the change is a lifeline. Oleksii Barkalov has spent the last several months in a state of bureaucratic limbo—unable to fully use his skills, honed over a lifetime of pubic service, because he couldn’t get a driver’s license.

“It was very difficult to jump to a completely new environment, new lifestyle and get even to the simple, getting a license for myself so I can provide for my family,” Barkalov said.

With nine kids, it’s no easy feat to provide for his family, but now with the new policy thanks to LB 138, he plans to work towards a CDL and become a truck driver—perhaps someday working for a person like Advantage Trucking owner, Oleg Stepanyuk.

“Companies like us, we always look for good drivers,” Stepanyuk said.

Stepanyuk, born in Ukraine, is a pastor at House of Prayer in Lincoln. He said granting licenses to those with parolee immigration status will help hundreds of people across the state and boost the economy.

“What happened just made me proud for our state once again,” Stepanyuk, said. “I’ve seen people who’ve gone out of their way to accommodate less fortunate people.”

Barkalov said he and his family may always bear the scars of the full-scale invasion—the wailing of sirens, the pounding of bombs. But now he can rest a little easier and prepare for a future he can finally drive to.

“We definitely feel that warm and welcome in Nebraska and definably Nebraska is becoming our home,” Barkalov said. “And we finally can continue our healing from the stress and fear we’ve experienced.”

It’s important to note, the license can’t be used as a federal license to fly on planes.

Individuals looking to apply for a license can follow the steps on the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles website.

