Registration for Cornhusker State Games still open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 39th annual Cornhusker State Games is about a week and a half away and registration is still open.

The annual amateur sporting competition has 73 different sports, with soccer, pickleball and archery to name a few. People of all ages are welcome to attend; events like walking can include the whole family from infants to grandparents. Organizers estimate more than 10,000 Nebraskans will participate in this year’s games from across the entire state.

“It’s a big family tradition; we like to bill it as a come one, come all participants,” Linus Hagedorm with the Nebraska Sports Council said. “Get out and do something and be a part of a tradition.”

The CSG Torch Run, which began June 1 and ends June 28, is currently taking place across the second of four geographic regions of the state. That will all lead up to the Opening Night celebration, that will be held Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Railyard. It’s a different setup than previous years that were held at Seacrest Field. The event is free and several Husker athletes will be in attendance for a meet-and-greet.

The first sporting events start the next day. For a full list of sports and to register check out the CSG website.

