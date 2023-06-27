Saltdogs shut out by Goldeyes in series opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs hosted the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Monday at Haymarket Park. The game started a 7-game homestand for the ‘Dogs, which will also include a series against Sioux City.

In the opener against Winnipeg, the Saltdogs fell behind early after Max Murphy hit a 2-run home run in the first inning. Murphy also cleared the fence in the seventh inning, which capped the Goldeyes’ 7-0 win.

The Saltdogs were held to just six hits, including one by former Husker Luke Roskam.

