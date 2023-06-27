Schwellenbach selected for All-Star Futures Game

Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for...
Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.(UNL)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Schwellenbach, a first-team All-American and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year at Nebraska, will join a group of 25 prospects on the National League roster that will go against 25 prospects on the American League roster on July 8 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The game will be televised nationally on the MLB Network at 6 p.m. CT.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Schwellenbach has opened his professional career with a 3-2 record and 2.76 ERA in 12 starts at Single-A Augusta in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Schwellenbach is the fourth former Husker to play in the Futures game, joining Jamal Strong (2001), Alex Gordon (2006) and Joba Chamberlain (2007). All three Huskers eventually reached the Major Leagues after playing in the Futures game.

