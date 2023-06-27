Water Emergency declared for City of Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Bill Gerdes has declared a Water Emergency for the City of Waverly and is pleading for the community to conserve as the City continues to use more than 1 million gallons of water almost every day.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Gerdes said the Water Emergency would go into effect on Wednesday, June 28. The emergency includes authorizing the declaration of a water watch, warning, or emergency, establishing procedures and voluntary and mandatory conservation measures, authorizes the issuance of administrative regulations and prescribing certain penalties, according to §51.37 of the Waverly Municipal Code.

Previously, Gerdes declared a Water Warning on June 3.

People using the City’s water are urged to follow the mandatory conservation measures. These measures affect the the sprinkling of water on lawns, shrubs, or trees (including golf courses). Users are mandatorily restricted to conserve water by rotating water use on and even, odd system. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday addresses ending in even numbers, are restricted to watering on these days only. Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, addresses ending in Odd numbers, are restricted to watering on these days only.

Additionally, Gerdes has asked the City Council to consider an Emergency Water rate at the Tuesday City Council meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Waverly Community Foundation Building near North 141st and Oldfield Streets.

“I proposed an additional $5 per 1000 usage fee after 10,000 gallons of usage per month,” Gerdes said. “I understand this may create some hardship but we need to curb water use and voluntary restrictions are not working.”

During the City Council meeting, they will consider Ordinance 23-10, which discusses adopting emergency water rates for the recoupment of municipal costs and to offset costs for additional demand on the public water supply due to drought conditions; to repeal any ordinances in conflict herewith; to provide for the publication thereof in book or pamphlet form; and to provide for an effective date.

If passed, the ordinance would immediately go into effect.

Additionally, anyone found in violation of the water restrictions imposed pursuant to this ordinance would receive a written notice of the violation to correct. If not corrected, the City could choose to terminate water service to the customer.

“When (we) Waverly use a 1,000,000 gallons of water per day, that means the water towers (both) have essentially emptied and been refilled,” Gerdes said. “That means 1,000,000 gallons of water was pumped out of the aquifer through our wells. Without significant moisture and time the aquifer doesn’t get recharged, and our well levels drop. When our well levels drop and demand doesn’t slow – action needs to be taken whether I or anyone else likes it. We can’t run out of water.”

