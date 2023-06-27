Wednesday Forecast: The middle of our week...will contain some heat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week has a few things to keep an eye on. Firstly is the potential for severe weather and localized areas of heavy rain into Tuesday evening. Storms tonight will give way to a return to hot, humid conditions into the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Lastly, we’re keeping our eyes on the potential for some much needed widespread rain as we head from Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

The SPC outlook for Tuesday evening includes a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather across the western half of Nebraska. Scattered to numerous severe storms will be possible in these areas with very large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two possible. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska likely won’t see a severe weather threat as storms are expected to weaken as they move east, but we will have a window from about 8 PM to 2 AM where we could see some rain move through the area.

More isolated severe storms will be possible again on Wednesday, but mainly across the far west. Again, storms will try and push east and could impact Lincoln and eastern Nebraska by late Wednesday night into the early overnight hours, but storms should have weakened by then.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to impact the area, particularly southeastern Nebraska, on Wednesday and again Thursday as temperatures will ramp back to the middle 90s for both days. Cooler temperatures are expected for central and western Nebraska both days, but they will still see highs in the 80s to around 90°.

Dew point readings will be climbing as well, with dew points reaching into the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday, Thursday, and likely again on Friday before a cold front pushes through the area, bringing with it some drier air for the upcoming weekend. The humid conditions will likely yield peak heat index values between 100° to 105° for southeastern Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.

More widespread rain chances will be the focus of the forecast beginning late Thursday through the end of the week as several upper level waves move through the area. Over the next five days, models are painting the potential for several inches of rain across central and western Nebraska. These same models have Lincoln and eastern Nebraska in a 1.00″ to 1.50″ range, but the way this year has been for precip in Lincoln, we’ll stick with a wait and see approach for now.

The extended forecast starts off hot and humid, cooler and hopefully wetter for the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will cool back to the mid to upper 80s for Friday and Saturday before returning to the low 90s for Sunday and into the 4th of July holiday next week.

