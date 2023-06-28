Ainsworth star Carter Nelson set to announce commitment at 12 PM

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football is labeled as the crystal ball projection for Ainsworth star Carter Nelson who is announcing his commitment on Wednesday. Nelson is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2024. You can watch his commitment ceremony in the live player above starting at around 12 PM central time.

Nelson is a star tight end and is ranked as the number two overall tight end in the country. Overall Nelson is ranked as the 40th best prospect in the country for the class of 2024. Nelson is choosing between Nebraska, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State and Notre Dame.

If Nelson commits to Nebraska he will become the sixth in state commit in the Huskers class of 2024.

