Authorities investigate suspicious package outside Lincoln’s Hall of Justice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are investigating a suspicious package outside the Hall of Justice along 9th Street.

LPD asks that the public avoid the area. 9th Street is closed from K to G Streets.

Police said a technician with the Hazardous Device Unit was requested as a precaution.

