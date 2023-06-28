Authorities investigate suspicious package outside Lincoln’s Hall of Justice
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are investigating a suspicious package outside the Hall of Justice along 9th Street.
LPD asks that the public avoid the area. 9th Street is closed from K to G Streets.
Police said a technician with the Hazardous Device Unit was requested as a precaution.
