Authorities investigate suspicious package outside Lincoln's Hall of Justice

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are investigating a suspicious package outside the Hall of Justice along 9th Street.

LPD asks that the public avoid the area. 9th Street is closed from K to G Streets.

Police said a technician with the Hazardous Device Unit was requested as a precaution.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Water Emergency declared for City of Waverly

