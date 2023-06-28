Food Bank of Lincoln feeds children in need during summer break

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While school is on summer break the need for food and serving children in the Capital City still exists. That’s why the Food Bank of Lincoln holds its Summer Food Service Program to help those in our community.

During the school year, 47 percent of kids in Lincoln Public Schools are part of the free or reduced lunch program, according to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The Food Bank partners with different groups throughout Lincoln to collect food items and set up 31 distribution centers. At those centers, kids and teens can get free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.

“The impact that we see can be pretty overwhelming in both the positive and negative ways,” Michaella Kumke President and CEO of Food Bank of Lincoln said. “Many of us take it for granted that there’s going to be food in our refrigerator or in the cupboard when we go home from a day at the swimming pool, but for a lot of kids that’s just not the reality.”

The Food Bank also relies on volunteers to help complete their mission; more than 5,000 volunteers pass through each year to help out. For the Summer Food Service Program, the Food Bank sees many current and retired teachers helping out.

“It’s an honor to be part of something that ensures that children today will have a brighter tomorrow, Kumke said. “That’s a really big deal to us.”

If you’re looking to get involved and help out the Food Bank this summer, there’s a need for volunteers to help deliver food-filled bags to neighbors in our community on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

