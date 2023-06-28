Huskers land legacy commit Quinn Clark

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football landed a legacy commit on Tuesday from Quinn Clark. Clark is the the son of former Husker I-back Ken Clark.

Ken Clark was a two-time All Big Eight running back and ranks in the top five in program history in both career and single season rushing yards in program history.

His son, Quinn, is a three-star wide receiver out of Bozeman, Montana. Quinn ranks as the number one player in the state of Montana. In his junior year at Gallatin High School Clark finished with 918 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns in 11 games.

