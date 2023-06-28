Iowa woman sentenced in newborn’s death at her daycare

A woman who murdered a newborn under her care at a Cass County daycare in 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman who murdered a newborn under her care at a Cass County daycare in 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Alison Dorsey was sentenced to 50 years and must serve at least 35 of those years behind bars, according to Iowa District Court documents. Presiding Judge Amy Zacharias also ordered Dorsey to pay $150,000 restitution to the family.

Dorsey was initially charged with first-degree murder but was found guilty of second-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after an 11-week-old child died at her daycare in Massena, Iowa.

(Cass Co. Sheriff)
(Cass Co. Sheriff)(KWQC)

According to court documents, a family member left the 11-week-old baby with Dorsey at about 7 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019. Four hours later, Dorsey called the father to tell him the baby wasn’t breathing right and wouldn’t eat.

He went to the daycare, where he found Dorsey holding the baby, who looked gray and had stopped breathing, the documents state. He started CPR and Dorsey called 9-1-1. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha but died the next day.

Correction: Due to a source error, a previous version of this story stated an incorrect level for one of the convicted charges. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Fun-Plex
Omaha water park to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 20th and Superior Streets just...
One person hospitalized following rollover crash in north Lincoln
Ainsworth TE Carter Nelson
Ainsworth star Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska
Water Emergency declared for City of Waverly

Latest News

Deb Fischer was joined by long-time supporters, several high-ranking community leaders and...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package
Prison Bars
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute meth