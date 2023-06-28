Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opens in Sevierville, Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opened Monday in eastern Tennessee after months of anticipation.

The new 74,000-square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Bill Haggerty and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn were at Buc-ee’s for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The Buc-ee’s opening day was expected to bring so much business that the Sevierville Police Department was there to help control traffic.

Buc-ee’s is the first of the businesses to open at the new area designated “The 407 – Gateway to Adventure.” The area is set to include a theme park and themed shopping center.

“The 407 – Gateway to Adventure” is part of a plan to make the exit a tourist destination on the way to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce said the developments will bring a lot of value to the area.

“It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” Marr said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha water park to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 20th and Superior Streets just...
One person hospitalized following rollover crash in north Lincoln
Michael Thomas
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell
Water Emergency declared for City of Waverly

Latest News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
LFR says nothing of concern was found inside a package left at the Hall of Justice
LFR's bomb squad detonates suspicious package outside Hall of Justice