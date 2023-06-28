Lincoln Crime Stoppers seeks public’s help identifying credit card fraud suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Crime Stoppers has released images of a man accused of racking up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on stolen credit cards.

Security images taken by cameras from a Lincoln business show the man, who has discoloration to his hands, using the credit cards to buy items at a checkout counter.

Other pictures from the business show the man arrive inside a newer model Dodge Durango RT with black wheels.

The man is linked to at least 23 credit card frauds throughout the Lincoln area with several different victims, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

In another Crime Stoppers case, Lincoln Police have launched a search for a white Jeep Compass connected to a hit-and-run at an oil change shop.

The driver of a Jeep Compass is accused of backing into a vehicle parked inside a Lincoln parking lot and leaving the scene. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Investigators said the male suspect driving the Jeep needed a front tire replaced but ended up backing into a car parked in the Valvoline parking lot at 26th and Fairfield in north Lincoln.

The Jeep had a sticker on the back window, as well as damage to the front and rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on either case can anonymously contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.

