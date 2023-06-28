Lincoln man sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute meth.

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced 42-year-old Andrew Scott Lawrence, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. After his release from prison, Lawrence will begin a 10-year term of supervised release.

On March 18, 2022, officers of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at Lawrence’s Lincoln residence.

According to U.S. Attorney Russell, Lawrence was in a bathroom actively trying to dispose of methamphetamine down a shower drain and flush additional amounts down a toilet.

Officers retrieved 135 grams of meth from the bathroom and found 434 grams of meth and $17,622 in a bedroom during the search.

As part of his guilty plea, Lawrence agreed the currency was proceeds from illegal drug sales or used to facilitate drug trafficking. The money has been forfeited.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

