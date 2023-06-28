Lincoln Public Schools releases proposed budget, levy reduction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Board of Education held a work session to review the 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget Tuesday night.

Lincoln Public Schools said it builds the annual budget using a three-year forecast aiming to minimize the negative impact of swings in revenue.

LPS said in a press release it’s utilizing cash flow to offset ‘volatile shifts’ in revenue streams that will be caused by a large drop in State Equalization Aid, due in part to property valuations.

LPS starts the budget process in February of the previous school year when LPS staff reviews budget line items and staffing levels in schools.

During the 2023-2024 budget process, the Board will consider a 13-cent drop in the total levy to $1.08 per 100 of valuation.

“Purposeful policy decisions by the Lincoln Board of Education have consistently lowered the tax levy over the last 20 years,” said Liz Standish the Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs. “The Board has worked on incrementally lowering the levy 10 cents to the $1.21 we see today. A 13-cent levy drop this year is a meaningful reduction.”

LPS said there are two factors that are impacting the tax levy this year: estimated valuation growth and the state of Nebraska’s investment in Special Education cost reimbursement from state sources instead of local sources.

The 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget is approximately $514 million, up about 5% from the last.

Staff salaries and benefits make up almost 90% of the total budget, and negotiated agreements led to a 3.65% increase in the budget.

LPS pays approximately 6,500 employees a total of $30 million each month.

Other highlights of 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget include:

Investing approximately $100,000 into providing feminine hygiene products free in bathrooms for middle and high school students.

An increase of $680,000 for additional bus routes to serve student needs.

Increasing the number of substitutes by adding $343,000 to the budget.

Adding coaches for girls wrestling across the district.

A net budget increase of approximately $691,128 to finish opening Northwest High School, Ada Robinson Elementary School, and the first year of Standing Bear High School - which includes two early childhood classrooms.

Reorganization of district-level administrators to fill vacant positions and shift focus on student behaviors will add approximately $184 thousand.

Investing in Indoor Air Quality projects through past bond referendums has resulted in a forecasted zero percent increase in energy costs, saving the district approximately $148,100.

Every year the district budget proposal includes unmet needs that always exceed the funding available. This year, the tough decision was made to not fund approximately $3.3 million in requests by transportation, technology, student services, health services, athletics, and Human Resources.

LPS is looking for the community’s feedback on the budget and is hosting multiple events both in person and online.

In-person public forums

June 28, 5 p.m. in the Northeast High School Cafeteria

June 29, 5 p.m. in the East High School Cafeteria

July 11, 5 p.m. in the Southwest High School Commons

July 12, 5 p.m. in the North Star High School Commons

Virtual presentation

In addition, staff will host a virtual public budget presentation and answer any questions during a live webinar via Zoom on June 29, 12 p.m. Go to lps.org and click the link to view the virtual staff presentation and ask staff questions through the Q&A button.

