Police investigate string of car break-ins in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about a string of car break-ins in northeast Lincoln.

According to LPD, it happened sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday. Police said around 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday they started receiving reports of larceny from vehicles.

LPD said the break-ins all happened around 84th and Adams Streets.

In total there were seven reported cases. Police said most of the break-ins happened to cars that were left unlocked, however two cases had windows broken.

LPD said shoes, a duffel bag, purses, a backpack, a Scheels gift card and a Marcus Theatres gift card were all stolen.

The best way to protect yourself is making sure that you bring in all valuable items like backpacks, shopping bags and even keys in the cup holder. Police also said to lock your car.

