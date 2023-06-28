Record-breaking donation aims to keep more Nebraska-educated lawyers in the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Millions of dollars in scholarships will soon help future lawyers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Law with the hope being those who pass the bar will stay in the state.

The generous gift from The Acklie Charitable Foundation comes as the need for lawyers in rural parts of the state grows and becomes more dire. Each year, 15 in-state students will see their tuition paid in full and for 65 students, a mix of both in and out-of-state, half of the bill will be covered.

A non-profit law firm in Nebraska said the scholarships could help bring more diversity to the profession and lead to more attorneys in underserved areas.

“Having access to an attorney and attorney representation makes a significant impact in the outcome of these individuals’ lives,” said Jennifer Gaughan, with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

A rural Nebraska family, Phyllis Acklie and her late husband Duane, hope the donation will help towns like theirs in meeting the growing need for lawyers.

“The Acklie’s are from Madison, Nebraska, and have a sense of the need for attorneys in those communities,” said Dean Richard Moberly with UNL’s College of Law.

In Madison County, 64 attorneys are serving a population of about 36,000 people. That’s roughly two lawyers for every 1,000 residents but in many other rural counties across the state, the situation is even worse.

According to the Nebraska Bar Association, 30 counties across Nebraska have three or fewer attorneys to represent the public. 12 of those counties have no attorney at all.

With Tuesday’s announcement and the funding for 80 scholarships for College of Law students over the next 9 years, the Legal Aid of Nebraska hopes that will change.

“It provides the opportunity for more diversity within the legal profession,” Gaughan said. “If there are attorneys who are from diverse backgrounds, whether that’s economically diverse, culturally diverse, or people of color.”

The university didn’t outright say how much the donation was, but based on tuition rates and the number of students it will serve over the course of that time, the scholarships alone come to at least $5.4 million. That figure, calculated by 10/11 NOW, assumes tuition rates stay relatively similar in the coming years.

The scholarships will serve three cycles of students and the donation is the biggest gift the College of Law has seen in its 132 year history.

“And we hope these scholarships will really encourage Nebraska students from greater Nebraska to come to the College of Law, and then return back to their communities to serve them,” Moberly said.

Along with the scholarships, the colleges’ Children’s Justice Clinic, which focuses on child welfare, will now be permanently paid for by the Acklies. The donation also offers stipends and various travel rewards.

