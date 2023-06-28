Reports: Former NFL player dies at 45 after suffering career-ending neck injury

Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings is shown being taken off the field on a...
Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings is shown being taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in a 2007 NFL game.(AP photos via David J. Phillip/Dave Einsel | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A former NFL defensive tackle who suffered a career-ending injury has lost his battle with cancer.

KHOU reports that Cedric Killings has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 45.

Last Friday, his wife, Shavon Killings, shared on social media that her husband has died but he will live on with her and their children.

“My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me, but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our three children,” Shavon Killings wrote.

She added, “I’m comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I’m still at a loss and can’t believe this is real.”

Cedric Killings played in the NFL for eight seasons before suffering a career-ending injury in 2007 while playing for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

He reportedly fractured part of his spinal column during the game and had no feeling in his lower body as he was carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

During his time in the NFL, Cedric Killings played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, the Washington Commanders and the Texans.

