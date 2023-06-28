Teens in stolen car run from Lincoln Police during traffic stop

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said two teens, who were in a stolen car, ran from police during a traffic stop.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers tried pulling over a 2006 Saturn on 27th Street, near Vine and Fair Streets.

Police claim that the car turned onto Fair Street and instead of stopping, accelerated eastbound, traveled into the grass before getting back on the road and hitting several curbs.

LPD said the vehicle became disabled near 30th and Fair Streets, and two people ran from the car.

According to police, a K9 officer found the two occupants which were a 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

The 19-year-old was identified as the driver and the 13-year-old as the passenger.

LPD said the older teen was located near 30th and Center Streets.

Police claim that the car they were driving was stolen near 48th and Spruce Streets, and was left unlocked with the keys inside.

LPD said the 19-year-old was taken to jail and lodged for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving, willful reckless driving and no operator’s license.

The 13-year-old was taken home and turned over to family.

