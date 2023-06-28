Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says

The amounts of lead, arsenic, and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.(Source: CNN/KCAL/KCBS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to Consumer Reports, the amounts of certain heavy metals in baby food are getting lower, but the overall risk hasn’t changed in the past five years.

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.

However, there are still concerns, particularly considering declines in certain heavy metals were offset by increases in others.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can cause health and developmental problems, including lower IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the report, there are still concerning levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead in snacks and foods made with rice and sweet potatoes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 20th and Superior Streets just...
One person hospitalized following rollover crash in north Lincoln
Michael Thomas
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell
Water Emergency declared for City of Waverly

Latest News

Teens in stolen car run from Lincoln Police during traffic stop
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Just 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Man accused of spending thousands on stolen credit cards caught on camera making purchases at...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers seeks public’s help identifying credit card fraud suspect