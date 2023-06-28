Thursday Forecast: Hot & humid with storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot & steamy day is in the forecast for Thursday plus another round of rain & storm chances. Some may be strong to severe in the afternoon to evening.

WEDNESDAY EVENING TO OVERNIGHT: Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible across the 1011 region through the evening and overnight hours. Activity will develop in the west and move to the east through the overnight hours. The “best” threat for severe weather in the slight risk for portions of the Panhandle and western Nebraska... all modes of severe weather are possible. For the remainder of the 1011 region, wind and hail will be the primary threats along with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Widely scattered to isolated strong to severe storms possible across the 1011 region Wednesday evening through the overnight. (KOLN)

Thursday will be another hot & steamy day with storm chances. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the morning and afternoon across the state. The best chance for rain & storms will develop in the evening hours in the Panhandle and move to the east through the overnight into central and eastern areas. Some more widely scattered showers or storms may develop late in the night for the southern half of the state. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible throughout the 1011 region in the afternoon and through the overnight. Damaging winds will be the primary threat and hail and heavy rainfall with be the secondary threats.

Isolated rain & storms possible throughout the day with the main chance for precipitation building in from the west and moving east through the overnight (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible with winds as the primary threat and hail as a secondary threat. Heavy rainfall is also possible. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will be hot & steamy.... in the mid 80s to the lower 90s and could feel a few degrees warmer due to higher dew point temperatures. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will not be quiet as hot but there will be another round of rain & storm chances. We will see a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day and an isolated chance for rain & storms in the morning to afternoon. The better chance begins in the second half of the day and through the overnight with scattered rain & storms possible. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon to evening for the southern half of the state. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 70s to upper 80s with a few 90s possible.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms activity possible across the state throughout the day, mainly in the afternoon to the overnight. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening for the southern half of the 1011 region with wind & hail as the primary threats (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

