Tips to keep your pets safe during July 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Fourth of July is just a week away, but fireworks will be lighting up the sky well before that. Chances are, pets and their owners have already heard the explosions.

It’s important to remember that pets have limits when it comes to all of that noise. Anxiety can be high for dogs and cats due to the loud bangs and commotion.

However, there are ways to ease their stress. Keeping them indoors and in spaces that make them feel most comfortable, like a room or kennel, could protect pets from running off this holiday.

“Having a room for them to be in and something that is maybe one of their favorite toys and create an environment if you will to make them feel as at ease as possible,” said Dr. Kate Rawlinson, Animal Medical Center.

Fireworks can also be hazardous. Making sure pets are wearing a collar with a tag with your phone number can be a big help, just in case they run off.

If your pet does take off, call animal control and file a report. They will have people out working on July 4 to help track down runaways.

