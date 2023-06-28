U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term

The Nebraska Republican was first elected to the seat in 2012.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has announced her re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate Wednesday morning at the Nebraska State Capitol.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced she’s seeking a third term Wednesday morning at the Nebraska State Capitol.

Fischer was joined by long-time supporters, several high-ranking community leaders and elected officials during the announcement.

“Friends, I am so honored and humbled by the widespread support I have received all across the state. Nebraskans know me. I’m no stranger to them. I’ve spent many years traveling our state, county by county, community by community. I got my start making those long, beautiful drives visiting constituents during my time in the Legislature,” Fischer said.

She added, “But more importantly, I know our people. I know who we are and what we stand for.”

Fischer was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2018.

“I’m sure many of you remember my mom making phone calls during my first race for Senate in 2012. She was my best volunteer – and most persuasive – and a little feisty at times,” Fischer said. “And many of you also remember what it felt like in 2012. The talking heads in Washington counted me out. But with hard work, determination, and a campaign built on our shared values, Nebraskans counted this rancher in with a commanding win in the primary, and an overwhelming victory in November.”

Prior to her time in the U.S. Senate, Fischer served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature representing the 43rd Legislative District from 2005 to 2012.

Fischer has no challengers yet.

READ MORE: Herbster, Theobald mull U.S. Senate bids against Pete Ricketts

