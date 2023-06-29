Boy killed, 2 people injured in three-vehicle crash south of Offutt AFB

The crash investigation shut down a portion of Highway 34 for about four hours Thursday.
Nebraska DOT image
Nebraska DOT image(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A boy was killed in a Thursday morning crash south of Offutt Air Force Base that closed a stretch of Highway 34 in both directions for about four hours Thursday.

The boy was a passenger in a car that crossed the median into oncoming traffic amid rainy conditions about a mile east of the Highway 34/Highway 75 interchange, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a woman who was in the front passenger seat were transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. They remained in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which is still under investigation, was reported at 7:59 a.m. about a mile east of the Highway 34/Highway 75 interchange.

According to the sheriff’s report, the driver of a blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata registered in Glenwood, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 34 and lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed the median and hit an eastbound white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup then was struck by an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semi registered to a Plattsmouth trucking company, the SCSO report states.

“Weather conditions at the time of the incident were poor due to heavy rain in the area,” the report states.

SCSO said the drivers of the semi and the pick-up were not injured in the crash.

Authorities re-opened the roads just before 12:30 p.m.

