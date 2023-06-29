California man cycles across America for charity

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been biking across America, “Forrest Gump” style, for the last two years.

Starting in California, 69-year-old Paul Webb trekked across the South to Florida, up north to Maine, across the plains of Nebraska and finishing in Washington. That’s only one trip though, and he’s planning on three.

Every time he’s been in Nebraska, Webb had nothing but praise for Nebraskan drivers.

”Motorists in Nebraska are very, very courteous,” Webb said. “They’re very aware of the dangers of a motorist to a bicyclist and they go wide. Truckers are the best. That enables me to stay safe and bring awareness to the charity and raise money.”

The reason Webb is biking across America is to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, which helps provide prosthetics for Paralympic athletes.

”It’s empowering lives through sport. The high cost of prosthetics and equipment for athletes that need special attention, such as in the Paralympics, is not covered by the Veterans VA or by insurance companies. That’s where we step in,” Webb said.

To donate to the foundation, click here.

To check out Paul’s website, and donate under his name, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.