Creating change: Lincoln 8-year-old starts clothing drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sebastian McAndrew may just be Lincoln’s youngest philanthropist after starting a clothing drive for the People’s City Mission this week.

Sebastian, an 8-year-old, has taken on that initiative with the help of his mother by working on everything from making posters to teaching his peers about the project’s importance.

The clothing drive began Monday, and since then, clothes have already started piling in.

“It makes me feel good that people are actually doing it,” McAndrew said.

The drive has also sent a wave of enthusiasm through Sebastian’s summer day camp at Calvert Recreation Center, where fellow campers have been putting together posters to support the project.

“It’s really cool to see the excitement of all of our campers--anywhere from kindergarten to fifth grade--to get behind Sebastian to help him to achieve his goal,” Nicole Weber, Calvert Recreation Center supervisor, said.

McAndrew’s inspiration for the drive began when he told his mother, Madison McAndrew, that he wanted to run fundraisers when he’s older, just like the NBA players he looks up to.

Madison suggested he start right now, so he got to work and began speaking to camp counselors and entire classrooms.

“Being his mom, I’m inspired by how motivated he is, his leadership, his empathy and his willingness to help others,” Madison said.

Sebastian said he’s hoping to bring a full box to the People’s City Mission once the drive ends on July 7th.

“People experiencing homelessness should have like more clothes,” he said. “Everyone should at least have one closet.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.