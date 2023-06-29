First bilingual childcare center opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the Hispanic community growing in Lincoln, one woman took a leap of faith and jumped on the opportunity to open a unique learning center.

Kayla Munoz is the owner of Las Abejitas, which translates to ‘the little bees’ in English. She’s been around kids her whole life and is passionate about language and teaching.

“I’m a native English speaker and I learned Spanish through friends and when I met my husband and the university, but there weren’t many opportunities to be a bilingual teacher here in Lincoln,” Munoz said.

Kayla started her journey as a Spanish teacher at Lincoln High, but knew that someday she wanted to open an in-home childcare center with her mother from Guatemala. She started to research this idea and get her name out. Soon enough, staff from Lincoln Littles, an organization that helps make sure all children in Lincoln have access to early childcare and education, reached out to Munoz about an opportunity to follow her dream.

“Suzanne from Lincoln Littles got ahold of me and asked if I thought about opening a center. I said ‘maybe someday but that seems kind of out of reach right now,’” Munoz said.

But after Lincoln Littles showed her a spot she could make her own, and told her about some grant funding through DHHS, she was sold. Munoz opened the first and only bilingual childcare center in Lincoln on June 1 inside the First Lutheran Church near Sumner and 70th Streets.

The staff at Lincoln Littles say it’s already getting great reviews from the community.

“We’ve had lots of people interested and lots of calls and people looking at joining in the program,” Suzanne Schneider, Lincoln Littles Associate Director said.

At the childcare center, lessons are taught 50 percent in English and 50 percent in Spanish. Whether they are learning their numbers or ABC’s, the topics are taught in both languages.

“It’s great for kids who speak Spanish and don’t speak English because they get kind of a more smooth introduction into our American school system,” Munoz said. “It’s also great for kids who want to learn Spanish because they just go to preschool in Spanish and learn it.”

This facility was made possible because of a $300,000 grant from DHHS. It covered the remodeling, the hiring of 12 lead teachers and five helpers and even new toys. There are about 40 kids attending the education center and they currently have openings for preschool and school-aged students.

