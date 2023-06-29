Former Blair educator sentenced for child porn

Child porn sentence
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Blair man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for distributing child porn. At the time of the crime, Daniel Hutsell was an assistant principal with Blair Community Schools.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Nebraska said that in September 2021, a business that runs several chat websites identified an image of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that was distributed through its server.

Stelivo, LLC, reported that a user with a freechatnow.com username, G|teachrr, sent the image to other users. It showed an 8-10 year old child exposing herself in a sexually explicit manager.

Stelivo captured the IP address that was used to distribute the image. Law enforcement investigated and identified Hutsell as the subscriber. Stelivo reported that it identified additional uploads of about 10 images showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from the same username and IP address.

A search of Hutsell’s Blair home was executed on November 30, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Hutsell admitted to law enforcement that he used a computer and freechatnow.com to trade pornography.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the case.

