Former President Trump plans campaign stop in Council Bluffs

The GOP race is heating up in New Hampshire with both Trump and DeSantis stumping there. (CNN, POOL, CNBC, TWITTER | @NHFRW, THE NEW HAMPSHIRE FEDERATION OF REP
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump will be in the Omaha-metro area next week.

Trump’s campaign announced he will be making an appearance at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7.

TICKETS: Register for Trump campaign event

Doors will open at 10 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., with Trump’s remarks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
