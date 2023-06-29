Former President Trump plans campaign stop in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump will be in the Omaha-metro area next week.

Trump’s campaign announced he will be making an appearance at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., with Trump’s remarks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

