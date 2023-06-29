Friday Forecast: Cooler with another round of rain & storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head to the end of the work week and into the weekend... cooler conditions are expected with several round of rain & storm chances. Some storms may be strong to severe.

THURSDAY EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Another round of widely scattered strong to severe storms possible throughout the evening and into Friday morning. Activity will start in the Panhandle Thursday evening and push eastward into eastern areas after midnight and into the early morning hours. Damaging winds are the primary threats with the storms, but hail & heavy rainfall is also possible. Please stay weather aware and have ways to receive warnings through the night.

Widely scattered severe storms possible late Thursday evening into Friday morning for the 1011 region. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. (KOLN)

Friday will bring another round of rain & storms both during the day and through the night. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with isolated to widely scattered rain & storms possible throughout the 1011 region. As we head into the overnight hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms remain, but we will see a cluster of storms move in from the south and move along and south of the I-80 corridor. The storm activity in the late evening and into the overnight, along and south of the I-80 corridor, could be strong to severe as there is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible with these storms.

Isolated to Scattered rain & storms possible throughout the 1011 region throughout the day. Better chance for rain & storms come Friday night into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Friday evening and into the overnight, isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible along and south of the I-80 corridor. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. (KOLN)

The cloud cover and rainfall will cause high temperatures on Friday to be significantly cooler than we have been and cooler than average! Highs will only reach the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (7 Day Forecast)

The cluster of rain & storm activity in south central and southeastern areas Friday night will persist into the early evening hours Saturday. The remainder of the state will stay mainly dry through the day with a few isolated showers possible in the northwest in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time. High temperatures will be EVEN cooler... in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Rain & storms will move through portions of south-central and southeaster areas throughout majority of the day. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

