Friday Forecast: Cooler with another round of rain & storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head to the end of the work week and into the weekend... cooler conditions are expected with several round of rain & storm chances. Some storms may be strong to severe.
THURSDAY EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Another round of widely scattered strong to severe storms possible throughout the evening and into Friday morning. Activity will start in the Panhandle Thursday evening and push eastward into eastern areas after midnight and into the early morning hours. Damaging winds are the primary threats with the storms, but hail & heavy rainfall is also possible. Please stay weather aware and have ways to receive warnings through the night.
Friday will bring another round of rain & storms both during the day and through the night. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with isolated to widely scattered rain & storms possible throughout the 1011 region. As we head into the overnight hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms remain, but we will see a cluster of storms move in from the south and move along and south of the I-80 corridor. The storm activity in the late evening and into the overnight, along and south of the I-80 corridor, could be strong to severe as there is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible with these storms.
The cloud cover and rainfall will cause high temperatures on Friday to be significantly cooler than we have been and cooler than average! Highs will only reach the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid 50s to upper 60s.
The cluster of rain & storm activity in south central and southeastern areas Friday night will persist into the early evening hours Saturday. The remainder of the state will stay mainly dry through the day with a few isolated showers possible in the northwest in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time. High temperatures will be EVEN cooler... in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.