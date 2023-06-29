I-80 westbound near Lincoln closed due to crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Westbound lanes of I-80 near Lincoln are closed due to a crash.
The Nebraska State Patrol said traffic is being diverted at the NW 48th St exit in Lincoln because of a crash just west of there. NSP suggests heading north to Highway 34 or south to Highway 6 for the time being to avoid delays.
