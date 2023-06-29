I-80 westbound near Lincoln closed due to crash

Westbound lanes of I-80 near Lincoln are closed due to a crash.
Westbound lanes of I-80 near Lincoln are closed due to a crash.(Nebraska 511)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Westbound lanes of I-80 near Lincoln are closed due to a crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol said traffic is being diverted at the NW 48th St exit in Lincoln because of a crash just west of there. NSP suggests heading north to Highway 34 or south to Highway 6 for the time being to avoid delays.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Ainsworth TE Carter Nelson
Ainsworth star Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska
Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package

Latest News

Women steal more than $2,000 worth of allergy meds from two Lincoln grocery stores
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice
Gothenburg celebrated the announcement of the $750 million Meadowlark Plant on Wednesday, June...
Gothenburg celebrates announcement of $750 million fertilizer plant
Child porn sentence
Former Blair educator sentenced for child porn