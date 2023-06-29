Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice

Streets around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice are back open after authorities investigated a suspicious package Wednesday.
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes the man who brought a suspicious package to the Hall of Justice this week was a victim of a scam and the briefcase was involved in the fraud.

Around noon on Wednesday, first responders rushed to the Hall of Justice on 9th Street on a report of a suspicious package.

According to LPD, on Wednesday officers were contacted by a 69-year-old Lincoln man who reported being the victim of a scam.

Police said the man explained that in mid-May he was contacted by someone claiming to be a member of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Team, saying he had won $18 million and a Mercedes.

For the next several weeks the man sent several checks, totaling $32,000, to a scammer, according to police.

Investigators said the man was then sent a briefcase that the scammer claimed had documents specific to his prize winnings, as well as the title to the car, and he was told not to open the briefcase or the documents would be destroyed by some sort of mechanism and ink.

LPD said the man was contacted by another person who advised him to contact police and file a report. The man then brought the briefcase to the Hall of Justice where it was scanned, the imaging raising concern.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was contacted to help and a bomb squad technician shot the briefcase with a portable x-ray and then detonated it as a precaution.

LPD said no hazardous material was located inside.

Investigators said the briefcase contained a large quantity of random paperwork, none of it related to lottery winnings.

Investigators are working to figure out the destinations of those checks that the man had been sending for weeks.

LFR's bomb squad technician detonated the briefcase as a precaution.

