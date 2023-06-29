Mosquitoes in Lincoln test positive for West Nile virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday that mosquitoes within the city of Lincoln have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), which can indicate increased transmission of the virus in the community.

LLCHD is urging the community to continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites because WNV is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The Health Department is also reminding residents to take measures to reduce mosquito breeding areas around the home.

No human cases of WNV have been reported in Lancaster County so far this season.

Take the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active – usually a half hour before sunrise to about one hour after sunrise and a half hour before sunset to about two hours afterwards.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks when outside.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when spending time outside such as those with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane diol, or 2-undecanone - https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents

Residents can also take the following steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas:

Dump small wading pools daily and maintain swimming pools properly.

Clear debris, weeds and litter from drainage ways.

Change water in birdbaths weekly and pet bowls daily.

Store tires, buckets and containers where they can’t collect water.

Fill in yard low spots.

Maintain garden ponds and fountains and always keep water flowing.

Summer is also the peak season for tickborne diseases in Nebraska. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking these measures to prevent tick bites:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents.

Treat dogs and cats for ticks per veterinarian recommendations.

Check yourself for ticks, especially if you have been outdoors.

Shower soon after being outdoors.

If you do find yourself with an embedded tick, removal is easy and can be done without seeking medical attention.

To remove a tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. The key is to remove the tick as soon as possible. Avoid folklore remedies such as using nail polish, petroleum jelly, or heat to make the tick detach from the skin.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with clean tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth parts easily, leave them alone and let the skin heal.

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water.

For questions about West Nile virus, mosquito control, and standing water or mosquito breeding site complaints, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8002.

