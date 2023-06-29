Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub

Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.(MGN)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man died after he was electrocuted while repairing a hot tub inside an Arizona fitness center Wednesday, according to officials.

The man was discovered by police when they arrived at a Life Time athletic club in Phoenix.

First responders said the man was unresponsive inside a hot tub that was mostly drained of water and featured exposed live electrical wires.

Power company crews were called to the scene to shut off power to the entire building so first responders could enter the hot tub safely.

Medics on the scene said the man was already dead.

KPHO reports the fitness center was closed while the investigation into the man’s death took place.

A statement from Life Time Fitness was released Thursday regarding the man’s death. The statement confirmed that the professional contractor had died performing maintenance work at the fitness center, and that the incident is under investigation.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement added.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Ainsworth TE Carter Nelson
Ainsworth star Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska
Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case
A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on...
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours

Latest News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice
Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice
A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on...
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours