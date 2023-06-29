Women steal more than $2,000 worth of allergy meds from two Lincoln grocery stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two women stole more than $2,000 worth of allergy medication from two Lincoln grocery stores.

Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 70th Street and Stacy Lane on a report of a belated theft.

According to police, an employee noticed a significant amount of Zyrtec and Flonase allergy medication was missing from the store shelves.

LPD said employees reviewed surveillance video that showed two women concealing $1,137.98 worth of the allergy products in a bag before leaving the store.

While taking this report, LPD said the officer learned the same women were responsible for another theft at the Hy-Vee at 50th & O Streets, where $1,018.60 of the same allergy medications were taken in a similar manner.

LPD said the two women were last seen leaving both grocery stores in a gold minivan.

Investigators said both thefts took place on Tuesday, June 27, between 5:45 and 7:25 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

