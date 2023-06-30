AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Nebraska for Independence Day Weekend

(AAA)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - As AAA prepares to rescue more than 393,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Independence Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Nebraska, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

  • Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.
  • Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Brian Ortner, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

  • Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on...
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice
Women steal more than $2,000 worth of allergy meds from two Lincoln grocery stores
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’

Latest News

.
NSP advising safety for those celebrating on, traveling for the 4th of July
Friday evening and into the overnight, isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible...
Friday Forecast: Cooler with another round of rain & storms
State Senator Tom Brewer tours an area near the front lines.
Nebraska state senator travels back to Ukraine
Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln