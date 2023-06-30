Alda garden brings peace to veterans

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Chef Anthony, the founder of the Business Coalition of Veterans, looked at an empty yard in 2020, he knew he could turn it into something beautiful.

Three years later, the garden is in full bloom as a place for veterans to find peace.

”This was a half-dead backyard. A lot of love and a lot of TLC and a lot of prayers. I asked the Lord to send me whatever veterans that need help to come here, and I’ve dedicated this whole garden to the Lord,” Chef Anthony said.

With funds donated by members of the community as well as Earl May as a sponsor, the garden took shape quickly.

”I just want to thank everybody in Central Nebraska for coming on board and just loving our veterans. We have a tremendous base of love and support for our veterans. Let’s keep up the good work,” Chef Anthony said.

On July 1, Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition of Veterans are hosting a barbecue cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that is open for all to attend.

